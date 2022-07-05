BankNewport donates $100K to historic public park project

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated $100,000 to the Newport Historic Spring for plans to build a public park on the original town spring, according to a news release.

The bank’s donation is the largest contribution toward the project, which will transform a former gas station into a park that “pays tribute to the values of religious freedom and tolerance,” the release stated.

The $3.5 million project is expected to start construction in the fall of 2022.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

