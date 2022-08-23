BankNewport donates $15K to Crossroads, Providence Center

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded $15,000 in grants to Crossroads Rhode Island and The Providence Center, according to a news release.

The grant to The Providence Center for its COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help the organization care for those in crises and give cellphones to patients to coordinate telehealth appointments and services. The funding for Crossroads will support mental health services for homeless clients.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.