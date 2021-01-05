BankNewport donates $255,000 to 52 community organizations

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated a total of $255,000 to 52 community organizations that support basic needs, according to a news release.
The grants, intended as “proactive” year-end funding during a particularly strained holiday season, included $125,000 to 27 organizations that served families’ basic needs, and $130,000 to 25 organizations focused on food insecurity, mental health, distance learning, minority-owned small businesses and underserved populations.
Beneficiaries of the basic needs grants included:
- Adoption Rhode Island
- Boys Town New England
- Five Boys & Girls Clubs locations
- The Center for Southeastern Asians
- Child and Family Services
- Children’s Friend
- Five community action agencies
- The Corliss Institute
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- The Elisha Project
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- The Federal Hill House
- Galilee Mission
- Genesis Center
- Goodwill Industries of Southern New England
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Lucy’s Hearth
- McCauley Ministries
- Mae Organization for the Homeless West Warwick
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Progreso Latino
- Ronald McDonald House of Providence
- Three Salvation Army locations
- Silver Lake Community Center
- Two St. Vincent DePaul Society locations
- Arthur Trudeau Center
- The Welcome House of South County
Beneficiaries of the grants directed to food insecurity included:
- Blackstone Valley Community Action Program
- East Bay Food Pantry
- Good Neighbors
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
- St. Vincent DePaul St. Phillip Food Pantry
Beneficiaries of grants for mental health and substance use included Newport Mental Health, East Bay Recovery Center/East Bay Community Action Program and The Providence Center. Beneficiaries of grants to help close the distance-learning gap included FabNewport and First Works.
Beneficiaries of grants to support minority-owned businesses were The Center for Women & Enterprise and Social Enterprise Greenhouse.
Beneficiaries of grants to support low-income families and seniors included:
- Amos House
- Children’s Friend
- Community Action Partnership of Providence
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- Sojourner House
- Southern Rhode Island Volunteers
- Tides Family Services
- West Bay Community Action Program
- The Women’s Resource Center
