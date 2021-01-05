BankNewport donates $255,000 to 52 community organizations

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated a total of $255,000 to 52 community organizations that support basic needs, according to a news release.

The grants, intended as “proactive” year-end funding during a particularly strained holiday season, included $125,000 to 27 organizations that served families’ basic needs, and $130,000 to 25 organizations focused on food insecurity, mental health, distance learning, minority-owned small businesses and underserved populations.

Beneficiaries of the basic needs grants included:

Adoption Rhode Island

Boys Town New England

Five Boys & Girls Clubs locations

The Center for Southeastern Asians

Child and Family Services

Children’s Friend

Five community action agencies

The Corliss Institute

Crossroads Rhode Island

The Elisha Project

Family Service of Rhode Island

The Federal Hill House

Galilee Mission

Genesis Center

Goodwill Industries of Southern New England

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Lucy’s Hearth

McCauley Ministries

Mae Organization for the Homeless West Warwick

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Progreso Latino

Ronald McDonald House of Providence

Three Salvation Army locations

Silver Lake Community Center

Two St. Vincent DePaul Society locations

Arthur Trudeau Center

The Welcome House of South County

Beneficiaries of the grants directed to food insecurity included:

Blackstone Valley Community Action Program

East Bay Food Pantry

Good Neighbors

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

St. Vincent DePaul St. Phillip Food Pantry

Beneficiaries of grants for mental health and substance use included Newport Mental Health, East Bay Recovery Center/East Bay Community Action Program and The Providence Center. Beneficiaries of grants to help close the distance-learning gap included FabNewport and First Works.

Beneficiaries of grants to support minority-owned businesses were The Center for Women & Enterprise and Social Enterprise Greenhouse.

Beneficiaries of grants to support low-income families and seniors included:

Amos House

Children’s Friend

Community Action Partnership of Providence

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Family Service of Rhode Island

Sojourner House

Southern Rhode Island Volunteers

Tides Family Services

West Bay Community Action Program

The Women’s Resource Center

