BankNewport donates $255,000 to 52 community organizations

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated a total of $255,000 to 52 community organizations that support basic needs, according to a news release.

The grants, intended as “proactive” year-end funding during a particularly strained holiday season, included $125,000 to 27 organizations that served families’ basic needs, and $130,000 to 25 organizations focused on food insecurity, mental health, distance learning, minority-owned small businesses and underserved populations.

Beneficiaries of the basic needs grants included:

  • Adoption Rhode Island
  • Boys Town New England
  • Five Boys & Girls Clubs locations
  • The Center for Southeastern Asians
  • Child and Family Services
  • Children’s Friend
  • Five community action agencies
  • The Corliss Institute
  • Crossroads Rhode Island
  • The Elisha Project
  • Family Service of Rhode Island
  • The Federal Hill House
  • Galilee Mission
  • Genesis Center
  • Goodwill Industries of Southern New England
  • Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
  • Lucy’s Hearth
  • McCauley Ministries
  • Mae Organization for the Homeless West Warwick
  • Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
  • Progreso Latino
  • Ronald McDonald House of Providence
  • Three Salvation Army locations
  • Silver Lake Community Center
  • Two St. Vincent DePaul Society locations
  • Arthur Trudeau Center
  • The Welcome House of South County

 

Beneficiaries of the grants directed to food insecurity included:

  • Blackstone Valley Community Action Program
  • East Bay Food Pantry
  • Good Neighbors
  • Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
  • Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
  • Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
  • St. Vincent DePaul St. Phillip Food Pantry

Beneficiaries of grants for mental health and substance use included Newport Mental Health, East Bay Recovery Center/East Bay Community Action Program and The Providence Center. Beneficiaries of grants to help close the distance-learning gap included FabNewport and First Works.

Beneficiaries of grants to support minority-owned businesses were The Center for Women & Enterprise and Social Enterprise Greenhouse.

Beneficiaries of grants to support low-income families and seniors included:

  • Amos House
  • Children’s Friend
  • Community Action Partnership of Providence
  • Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
  • Family Service of Rhode Island
  • Sojourner House
  • Southern Rhode Island Volunteers
  • Tides Family Services
  • West Bay Community Action Program
  • The Women’s Resource Center

