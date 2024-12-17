BankNewport donates $28K, packs 12,000 meals

NEWPORT – BankNewport says it recently made holiday contributions of more than $28,000 to nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island to help needy families with food security, housing and human services.
The bank did not specify how much was donated to each organization.
BankNewport employees also participated in a meal-packaging project with United Way of Rhode Island Inc. on Dec. 4. At the event, 45 volunteers packaged 12,000 meals that were distributed to local agencies, including the Central Falls Food Pantry at Progreso Latino, East Bay Community Action Program, Welcome House of South County and West Bay Community Action Program.
“The holiday season is a time to come together and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport. “Through both financial contributions and volunteer efforts, BankNewport remains committed to strengthening the communities we serve.”
Recipients of BankNewport’s holiday contributions include:
- Amos House
- Art Connection in Rhode Island
- Barrington Tap-In Inc.
- Central Falls Food Pantry at Progreso Latino
- Child and Family Services of Newport County
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- Community Action Partnership of Providence County
- Community Care Alliance/Woonsocket
- Comprehensive Community Action Inc.
- The Corliss Institute Inc.
- East Bay Community Action Program
- The Elisha Project
- Federal Hill House Association
- Galilee Mission Inc.
- Jamestown Community Food Pantry
- Living In Fulfilling Environments Inc.
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Food Pantry
- Newport County Community Mental Health Center Inc.
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Pawtucket Soup Kitchen
- Salvation Army Newport Corps
- Salvation Army Providence Corps
- The Sharing Locker
- The Tomorrow Fund
- Tri-County Community Action Agency/Johnston
- Turning Around Ministries Inc.
- Welcome House of South County
- Westbay Community Action Inc.