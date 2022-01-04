BankNewport donates $74,000 to 74 R.I. nonprofits

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated a total of $74,000 in grants to 64 nonprofits to boost services during the holiday season, according to a news release.
“As a true community bank, we are dedicated to making a positive impact around the state,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president, in a statement. “These organizations work tirelessly to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors receive the care and support they need every day. We are so thankful for their efforts throughout the year, but especially during the holidays when they go above and beyond to make the season a bit brighter for those in need.”
Recipients include:
- Access Point RI
- Adoption Rhode Island
- Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education
- Amenity Aid
- Amos House
- Art Connection Rhode Island
- Be Great for Nate
- Boys & Girls Club of East Providence
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- Boys & Girls Club of Providence
- Boys & Girls Club of Warwick
- Boys Town New England
- The Center for Southeast Asians
- Child and Family Services
- Children’s Friend and Service
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- Community Action Partnership of Providence County
- Community Care Alliance/Woonsocket
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Conexion Latina Newport
- Corliss Institute
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
- East Bay Community Action Program
- Elisha Project
- Empowerment Factory
- FAB Newport
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- Federal Hill House
- Fuerza Laboral
- The Gamm Theater
- Galilee Mission
- Genesis Center
- Good Neighbors
- Goodwill Industries
- The Groden Center
- Herren Project
- Hope’s Harvest RI
- House of Hope Community Development Corp.
- Jamestown Community Food Pantry
- Kent County YMCA
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Man Up
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
- MLK Community Center
- Museum of Newport Irish History
- Neighbors Helping Neighbors
- Newport County Council Navy League
- Newport Mental Health
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Oasis International Inc.
- One Neighborhood Builders
- Pawtucket Soup Kitchen
- Red Dia
- Refugee Dream Center
- Rhode Island Pride
- The Sharing Locker
- Shri Service Corps
- Sofia Academy
- Sojourner House Inc.
- Tomorrow Fund
- Tri-County Community Action Program
- J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center
- Turning Around Ministries
- Welcome House of South County
- We Share Hope
- West Bay Community Action Program
- Woman Development Institute
- Women’s Resource Center of Newport & Bristol Counties
- World War II Foundation
- YouthBuild Providence
- Youth Pride Inc.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.