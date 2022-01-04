BankNewport donates $74,000 to 74 R.I. nonprofits

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated a total of $74,000 in grants to 64 nonprofits to boost services during the holiday season, according to a news release.

“As a true community bank, we are dedicated to making a positive impact around the state,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president, in a statement. “These organizations work tirelessly to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors receive the care and support they need every day. We are so thankful for their efforts throughout the year, but especially during the holidays when they go above and beyond to make the season a bit brighter for those in need.”

Recipients include:

Access Point RI

Adoption Rhode Island

Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education

Amenity Aid

Amos House

Art Connection Rhode Island

Be Great for Nate

Boys & Girls Club of East Providence

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Boys & Girls Club of Providence

Boys & Girls Club of Warwick

Boys Town New England

The Center for Southeast Asians

Child and Family Services

Children’s Friend and Service

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Community Action Partnership of Providence County

Community Care Alliance/Woonsocket

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Conexion Latina Newport

Corliss Institute

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

East Bay Community Action Program

Elisha Project

Empowerment Factory

FAB Newport

Family Service of Rhode Island

Federal Hill House

Fuerza Laboral

The Gamm Theater

Galilee Mission

Genesis Center

Good Neighbors

Goodwill Industries

The Groden Center

Herren Project

Hope’s Harvest RI

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Jamestown Community Food Pantry

Kent County YMCA

Lucy’s Hearth

Man Up

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

MLK Community Center

Museum of Newport Irish History

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Newport County Council Navy League

Newport Mental Health

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Oasis International Inc.

One Neighborhood Builders

Pawtucket Soup Kitchen

Red Dia

Refugee Dream Center

Rhode Island Pride

The Sharing Locker

Shri Service Corps

Sofia Academy

Sojourner House Inc.

Tomorrow Fund

Tri-County Community Action Program

J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center

Turning Around Ministries

Welcome House of South County

We Share Hope

West Bay Community Action Program

Woman Development Institute

Women’s Resource Center of Newport & Bristol Counties

World War II Foundation

YouthBuild Providence

Youth Pride Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

