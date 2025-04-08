BankNewport gives $15K grant to Genesis Center to support Bridges to Career Opportunities program

NEWPORT – BankNewport has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Genesis Center to support its Bridges to Career Opportunities program, which provides financial coaching and workforce development for low-income individuals in Rhode Island, the bank announced.

The funding will be used to expand training efforts in high-demand fields like health care and culinary arts. Participants in Bridges to Career Opportunities will leave the program with industry-recognized credentials, according to the bank.

For the 2024-2025 program, the Genesis Center said it aims to enroll 180 individuals in workforce training programs with a goal of earning an 80% completion rate. It also plans on placing 82% of graduates in livable-wage careers with an average starting salary of $19.50 per hour.

The nonprofit said it also plans to provide one-to-one financial coaching and planning sessions to 250 individuals through the Genesis Financial Opportunity Center. Coaches will assist individuals in improving credit scores, increasing net income and building net worth.

BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy praised the Genesis Center in announcing the grant.

“At BankNewport, we believe in investing in programs that create lasting economic opportunities for individuals and families,” Murphy said. “The Genesis Center’s Bridges to Career Opportunities program is an outstanding example of how education, financial literacy and workforce training can empower individuals to achieve economic independence. We are proud to support this initiative.”

BankNewport has awarded more than $7.7 million in grants, sponsorships and donations over the past five years to a wide range of nonprofits that serve communities throughout Rhode Island.

Founded in 1982, the Genesis Center is a Providence-based nonprofit committed to workforce development, adult education and economic empowerment. Its Bridges to Career Opportunities program integrates career training with financial literacy.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.