BankNewport grant helps John Clarke Senior Living expand resident care, mobility

NEWPORT – BankNewport awarded a $12,500 grant to John Clarke Senior Living to help purchase a new wheelchair-accessible van, improving mobility for its senior residents.

Bank representatives joined members of the John Clarke Senior Living board of directors earlier this month to celebrate their purchase of a new wheelchair-accessible van.

The van is part of John Clarke Senior Living’s broader mission to create a safe, respectful and compassionate environment that meets the evolving needs of Aquidneck Island’s aging population.

With roughly 70% of its residents on Medicaid, John Clarke Senior Living says the new van will significantly improve transportation access for those with limited mobility who depend on group travel.

BankNewport also extended $5,500 to John Clarke Senior Living to help purchase a medical device that can rapidly detect potential contagious viruses.

The senior living facility recently participated in a Brown University study using the device and considers it to be an important public health tool in mitigating potential community outbreaks for staff, visitors and their families at the facility.

For more than 40 years, John Clarke Senior Living has provided skilled nursing and elder care to hundreds of residents throughout Newport County.

