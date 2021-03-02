BankNewport highlights $1.5M in 2020 grants, donations

NEWPORT – BankNewport awarded more than $1.47 million in grants, sponsorships and other donations to more than 300 Rhode Island nonprofits in 2020, according to a news release.
The philanthropic contributions included a series of grants aimed at COVID-19 relief, including $250,000 to the Rhode Island Foundation and United Way of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Response Fund and $100,000 for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The bank also contributed $78,000 in sponsorship funding to fundraising events for immediate needs.
Additionally, the bank, through its Community Fund Committee, awarded $130,000 to 25 organizations to help with food insecurity, mental health, distance learning, minority-owned businesses and underserved populations. Another $125,000 in grants was donated to 27 organizations to help meet basic family needs during the holiday season.
Finally, the bank invested $70,000 in financial education for middle and high school students.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
