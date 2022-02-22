BankNewport highlights 2021 philanthropy

NEWPORT – BankNewport gave more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits through grants, sponsorships, community donations and other financial support in 2021, according to a news release.

The yearlong philanthropic contributions included $74,000 given to nonprofits during the holiday season to support basic needs, the release stated.

The bank also provided more than 7,300 hours of financial education and community involvement for students and community members in 2021.

