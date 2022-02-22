BankNewport highlights 2021 philanthropy

BANKNEWPORT gave more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits in 2021. Bank employees, pictured from left with a donation box for the bank’s Kind Heart Fresh Start donation drive, are Kathleen Charbonneau, Sira Salgado, William Eaddy, Jack Murphy, Jillian Salome-Rodriguez, Christine Hayes, Wendy Kagan, Gregory Derderian and Carmen Diaz-Jusino. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT

NEWPORT – BankNewport gave more than  $1.2 million to local nonprofits through grants, sponsorships, community donations and other financial support in 2021, according to a news release.

The yearlong philanthropic contributions included $74,000 given to nonprofits during the holiday season to support basic needs, the release stated.

The bank also provided more than 7,300 hours of financial education and community involvement for students and community members in 2021.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

