BankNewport honored for ‘Excellence in Employee Wellness’ programs

NEWPORT – BankNewport was recognized with an Exemplary Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce for its programs aimed at improving employee health and well-being.

“At BankNewport, we believe that when our employees are healthy in body, mind and spirit, our whole community benefits,” said CEO and President Jack Murphy. “Through our Vitality Wellness Program, we see firsthand how walking clubs, wellness challenges and simple acts of encouragement create meaningful connections and support personal growth. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has the resources, encouragement and sense of belonging they need to thrive.”

BankNewport was one of nearly 50 Rhode Island businesses honored by Blue Cross and the Chamber with a Worksite Health Award.

The award is a result of the bank’s Vitality Wellness Program, which it said empowers employees to take charge of their health through year-round programming, on-site resources and peer support.

Recent success stories include employees who have made life-changing improvements, such as reducing an A1C from over 9 to 5, normalizing cholesterol and blood pressure, losing 25 to 80 pounds, and reversing risk factors for chronic conditions.

Participants credit resources such as the on-site Wellness Center, Wellness Week activities, employee wellness clubs, and support from the employee Wellness Champions group.

In the past year alone, the Walking Club logged 205 miles among 19 participants, the Book Club read 12 books, employees recorded 75 Peloton rides totaling 353 miles, and Wellness Center usage rose by 66% in average monthly users and 84% in monthly visits, according to the bank.

Meanwhile, BankNewport’s Employee Assistance Program saw a 57% increase in utilization, as employees took advantage of valuable resources such as life coaching, financial guidance and mental health support.

The results highlight the bank’s ongoing efforts to make wellness a visible and accessible part of the workplace, with programs increasingly integrated into the day-to-day employee experience.

“At Blue Cross, we’re proud to recognize – and celebrate – local businesses that are dedicated to the health and well-being of their employees,” said John Donohue, vice president of commercial markets at Blue Cross. “With so many companies headquartered in Rhode Island, their best practices are a model for businesses within our state and across the nation. It was inspiring to see the creative, innovative ways that employers are helping their employees improve their physical, mental and social well-being.”

The Worksite Health Awards is now in its 31st year, according to Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

“We remain inspired by the creativity and commitment of those Rhode Island companies that go above and beyond to make employee wellness a priority,” White said. “By supporting healthy lifestyles and boosting morale, worksite wellness programs are a win-win for everyone. We are once again proud to partner with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island to recognize local businesses finding innovative and engaging ways to help their employees live better, healthier and happier lives.”

Three other financial institutions in the state were honored with a 2025 Worksite Health Award, including The Washington Trust Co., Coastal1 Credit Union and Navigant Credit Union.

The following non-financial services companies also received awards:

American Mathematical Society

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Brown University

Brown University Health

Bryant University

Care New England Health Services

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Cooley Group

Dominion Diagnostics LLC

Gilbane Inc.

Greenwood Credit Union

Highbar Physical Therapy

Hinckley Allen

Meeting Street

Ocean State Job Lot

Ortho Rhode Island

Providence College

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Raytheon – Naval Power

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Rhode Island Zoological Society

Roger Williams University Simply Wellness

South County Health

State of Rhode Island

Swarovski Optik North America Ltd.

The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Westbay Community Action Inc.

Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office

Brookwood Finishing

CME Corp.

Falvey Insurance Group

Living in Fulfilling Environments Inc.

Paul Masse Automotive Group

R.I. Commerce Corp.

Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust

Saint Elizabeth Community

Taco Comfort Solutions

Wood River Health

Blackstone Valley Community Health Center

Crossroads Rhode Island

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 51

The RISE Group

University Orthopedics

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.