BankNewport launches real-time payment network for customers

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently launched a real-time network allowing customers to receive payments and messages instantly, according to a news release.

The network is the result of the bank’s contract with COCC, a financial technology company that recently went live on the RTP network to enable clients to send and receive funds in real time. As a client of COCC, BankNewport and its customers will also be able to take advantage of the firm’s future applications and payment capabilities on the RTP network.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.