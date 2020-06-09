BankNewport marks completion of renovations to flagship branch

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently celebrated the completion of a $5 million restoration to its flagship Washington Square branch in the city, according to a news release.

The project, led by Farrar & Associates Inc. in conjunction with DiPrete Engineering, and DBVW Architects, included a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, LED lighting, and other mechanical and electrical updates, along with installation of an exterior ATM and personal teller machine, the release stated.

Original details of the 1929 building – interior and exterior – were restored as part of the renovations. The branch remained open through the project.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

