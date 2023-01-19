BankNewport Names Alison K. Hanson as Vice President, Retail Operations Team Lead

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Alison K. Hanson has been named vice president, retail operations team lead. In her new position, Hanson oversees the daily activities of the Retail Administration Department as well as the development and maintenance of the branch procedure manual and collaborates with CRM end users. Prior to her new role, she was assistant vice president, retail administration supervisor.

Hanson earned a Bachelor of Science from Salve Regina University. A native of East Hampton, New York, she currently resides in Middletown, Rhode Island.