BankNewport Names Alizete Lagesse as Vice President, Portfolio Relationship Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Alizete Lagesse has been named vice president, portfolio relationship manager. In her new position, Lagesse will serve as a liaison between the commercial lending team, credit department, and the customer and provide the highest level of service and responsiveness to customers and business partners.

Prior to her appointment, Lagesse was vice president and small business relationship manager for Eastern Bank. Before that, she was vice president and small business leader at Santander Bank.

Lagesse holds a degree in business management from Fisher College. She and her husband, David, currently reside in Westport, Massachusetts.