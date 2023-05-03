BankNewport Names Angela Biederman Vice President, Branch Manager of East Greenwich Branch

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Angela Biederman has been named vice president, branch manager of the East Greenwich branch at 1000 Division Road. In her new role, Biederman is responsible for customer service, branch operations and team development.

Biederman has been working in retail banking since 2011, and joined BankNewport in 2017 as the assistant branch manager in the East Greenwich branch.

A native of Vermont, Biederman is a graduate of Purchase College in New York. She is a member of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce and is a resident of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.