BankNewport Names Brennon Viola as Cash Management Sales and Service Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Brennon Viola has been named cash management sales and service officer. In his new position, Viola provides tailored solutions to the Bank’s business clients, helping to mitigate risk and improve cash flow.

Prior to his new role, Viola was a branch manager, and small business relationship manager at Santander’s Coventry branch. He has also worked as a business development executive at Worldpay and as a branch manager at Citizens Bank. He currently resides in Colchester, CT.