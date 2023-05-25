BankNewport Names Brian Cunningham Vice President, Branch Manager at Jamestown Branch

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Brian Cunningham has been named vice president, branch manager of the Jamestown branch at 31 Conanicus Avenue. In his new role, he is responsible for customer service, branch operations and team development.

Cunningham joined BankNewport in 2014 and has served in various positions, most recently as assistant branch manager at the same branch location.

Cunningham attended the Community College of Rhode Island. A native of Narragansett, he currently resides in Wickford, Rhode Island.