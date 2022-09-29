BankNewport Names Brian Danusis as Vice President, Commercial Credit Underwriting Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Brian Danusis has been named Vice President, Commercial Credit Underwriting Manager. Brian brings 20 years of commercial banking experience. He will manage a team of credit underwriters originating new commercial real estate and commercial & industrial relationships. He will work as a liaison between the lending and credit teams, providing guidance on loan structure, risk rating and commercial loan policy.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Brian served as Portfolio Manager in Rockland Trust’s Special Asset Group and a Portfolio Manager with a focus on middle market commercial and industrial relationships with Bank of America and Citizens Bank.

Brian is a resident of Coventry, Rhode Island.