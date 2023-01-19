BankNewport Names Carmela MacKnight Vice President, IT Project Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Carmela MacKnight has been named vice president, IT project manager. In her new position, MacKnight will lead cross-disciplinary teams to deliver new systems, ensuring proper management of project risks, scope, schedule, and budget. Prior to her new role, she was assistant vice president, IT project manager at BankNewport.

Prior to joining BankNewport, MacKnight was vice president, digital solutions at (add)ventures and also worked as a Senior Project Manager in the Systems Integration department at GTECH.

MacKnight holds a Bachelor of Science from Rhode Island College. She currently resides in Jamestown, Rhode Island.