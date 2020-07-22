BankNewport Names Carmen Diaz-Jusino Vice President, Community Development Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Carmen Diaz-Jusino has been named Vice President, Community Development Officer. She will be responsible for developing, implementing and administering many strategic aspects of the Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act Program, through banking relationships with community-based, charitable, and non-profit organizations. She will also be responsible for establishing opportunities to meet the lending needs for low and moderate-income communities, businesses and customers. Before joining BankNewport, Carmen was the Strategic Initiative Officer/Economic Security at the Rhode Island Foundation. She formerly served in numerous roles over 12 years at the Center for Women & Enterprise, including Vice President of Programs & Community Development.

- Advertisement -