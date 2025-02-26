BankNewport Names Christine Hayes Vice President, Business Development Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Christine Hayes has been named vice president, business development manager. In her new role, Hayes will oversee business development activities, ensuring that both business and consumer client relationships are developed and expanded throughout the Bank.

Hayes holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. She is an active member of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation and the East Greenwich Animal Protection League. Christine currently resides in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.