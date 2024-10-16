BankNewport Names Daniel Tougas Vice President, Newport Branch Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Daniel Tougas has been named vice president, branch manager of the Bank’s Newport branch at 10 Washington Square. He is responsible for branch operations, customer service, and team development.

Tougas joined BankNewport in 2017 and has held various positions, most recently serving as vice president and branch manager of the Bank’s Stone Bridge office at 1740 Main Road in Tiverton.

Daniel holds a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College. He is a resident of East Providence, Rhode Island.