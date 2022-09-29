BankNewport Names David J. Costa Vice President and Manager, Specialized Lending and Portfolio Management

BankNewport is pleased to announce that David J. Costa has been named Vice President and Manager of Specialized Lending and Portfolio Management. Costa brings more than 30 years of banking and commercial lending experience, most recently serving as Vice President and Portfolio Relationship Manager in the Commercial Lending Group for BankNewport.

In his new position, Costa will manage BankNewport’s Specialized Lending Programs and a team of Portfolio Relationship Management Professionals. His team proactively supports the commercial lending group in managing existing portfolio customers while assisting with new customer acquisition activities, resolving issues, and managing the credit approval process.

Costa currently resides in Bristol, Rhode Island.