BankNewport Names David Ritacco to Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that David Ritacco has been named Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer. In his new role, he is responsible for maintaining and growing a multimillion-dollar portfolio while cultivating relationships with both existing and prospective clients using internal resources, networking strategies and third-party referrals.

Ritacco is a board member for Volunteer New York, a committee chair for The March of Dimes’ “Signature Chef Auction”, a real estate group member for The March of Dimes, and a Real Estate Task Force Member for the Westchester County Association.

A graduate of Ithaca College, Ritacco resides in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.