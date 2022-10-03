BankNewport Names Dawn Cochran as Vice President, Deposit Operations

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Dawn Cochran has been promoted to vice president, deposit operations. She will be responsible for managing the daily operations of cash management services, account verification, electronic disputes and overall branch support, in addition to her role as ACH coordinator. Prior to her new position, Cochran was assistant vice president, deposit servicing manager.

Cochran is a member of the Standing Rules Group of the New England Automated Clearing House Association (NEACH) and is a Nacha Accredited ACH Professional.

She resides in Newport, RI.