BankNewport Names Denise M. DiDonato Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Risk Officer

BankNewport announces that Denise M. DiDonato has been named senior vice president, chief credit risk officer. In this role, DiDonato has overall responsibility for the soundness of the Bank’s credit policies and portfolios and guide policy for all lines of business, with a focus on enhancing the integrity of the Bank’s credit risk management program. She also leads the credit approval process, risk rating, and credit quality monitoring, while managing data analytics and adhering to internal and external regulations.

DiDonato joined BankNewport in 2022 as vice president, credit administration manager, leading the launch of the Bank’s Small Business Lending platform, along with impacting the Bank’s credit risk policies and overseeing loan reviews.