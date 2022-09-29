BankNewport Names Diogo Ventura Vice President, Premier Banking Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Diogo Ventura has been named Vice President, Premier Banking Officer.

Ventura brings 17 years of banking and business development experience to his new position, in which he will be responsible for acquiring top customer prospects within the bank’s existing and emerging markets, focusing on high touch relationship banking and customer service.

Prior to his new role, was a Business Development Officer with BankNewport. Before joining BankNewport, Ventura served as a Relationship Banking Officer with Admirals Bank. He has a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with an international business minor from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

He is a resident of Warren, Rhode Island.