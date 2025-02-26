BankNewport Names Eric Weiner Vice President, Residential Loan Officer

BankNewport is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Weiner to vice president, residential loan officer, inside sales. In this role, Weiner will oversee and expand the Bank’s online support channels for new mortgage applications and home equity loan products. His efforts will enhance accessibility for customers and contribute to the department’s continued success.

Weiner joined BankNewport in 2019 as assistant vice president, residential loan officer and since has played a key role in developing online mortgage and home equity loan channels, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Weiner earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. He is a resident of Cranston, RI.