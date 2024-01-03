BankNewport Names Gina DeSantis as Vice President, Retail Lending Underwriting Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Gina DeSantis has been named vice president, retail lending underwriting manager. She is responsible for providing support, guidance and leadership to a team of loan processors and underwriters as they make lending decisions on residential mortgages and home equity loan products. DeSantis collaborates with mortgage loan officers, retail branch staff and the lending operations team to deliver a positive customer experience.

DeSantis joined BankNewport in 2017, most recently serving as assistant vice president, residential processing and underwriting manager.

DeSantis is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A native of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Gina is a resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island.