BankNewport Names Gregory Brooks Vice President, Business Intelligence

NEWPORT, R.I. (April 2, 2020) – BankNewport is pleased to announce that Gregory A. Brooks, II has been promoted to Vice President of Business Intelligence. In his new position, Greg is responsible for all aspects of data analytics, including managing the Tableau software application, training data workers throughout the bank, performing ad hoc data analysis for strategy development, and spearheading artificial intelligence-related opportunities. Most recently, Greg was Assistant Vice President of Business Intelligence.

Greg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems and Accounting from Rhode Island College and an MBA from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He currently resides in Wakefield, RI.

- Advertisement -