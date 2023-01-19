BankNewport Names Jeannine Paliotti Vice President, Digital Banking Product Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Narragansett, RI resident Jeannine Paliotti has been named vice president, digital banking product manager, responsible for all aspects of digital banking product management, risk management, and fraud monitoring. Prior to her new role, she was assistant vice president, digital banking product manager at BankNewport.

Jeannine dedicates her free time to supporting the special needs community of Rhode Island and is a dedicated advocate for adults and children with disabilities within our community.