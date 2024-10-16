BankNewport Names Jennifer Konen Vice President, Stone Bridge Branch Manager in Tiverton

Jennifer Konen - Vice President, Stone Bridge Branch Manager in Tiverton - BankNewport

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Jennifer Konen has been promoted to vice president, branch manager of the Bank’s Stone Bridge office at 1740 Main Road in Tiverton. In her new role, she will be responsible for branch operations, customer service, and team development.

Konen joined BankNewport in 2017 and has held various positions, most recently serving as assistant manager at the Bank’s Warren branch at 323 Market Street.

Jennifer is a resident of Westport, Massachusetts.

