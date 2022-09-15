BankNewport Names John Saviano to Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that John Saviano has been named vice president, business and commercial lending officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for business development, commercial loan production, cross sales origination, and cross team collaboration throughout Rhode Island.

Saviano previously served as a project manager for Savi Homes, LLC & Saviano Investment Holdings, LLC. Prior to that, he was a business development officer at Admirals Bank. Saviano is a graduate of Rhode Island College and currently resides in Warren, Rhode Island.

About BankNewport:

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island.