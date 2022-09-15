BankNewport Names John Sweeney to Vice President, Cash Management Sales Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that John Sweeney has been named vice president, cash management sales manager. In his new role, he is responsible for developing a cash management strategy, enhancing the current product offerings, and educating new and existing clients about cash management.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Sweeney was vice president/treasury solutions specialist II at Citizens Bank. Prior to that, he was an assistant vice president/cash management sales officer at Santander.

A graduate of the New England College of Business and Finance (a subsidiary of Cambridge College), Sweeney resides in Whitman, MA.