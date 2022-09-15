BankNewport Names Jon Richmond to Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Jon Richmond has been named vice president, business, and commercial lending officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for business development, commercial loan production, cross sales origination, and cross team collaboration throughout Rhode Island.

Prior to his new position, Richmond was vice president/branch sales manager at the Bank’s Portsmouth office. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston and currently resides in Bristol, Rhode Island.

About BankNewport:

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island.