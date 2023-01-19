BankNewport Names Joseph Arver as Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Joseph Arver has been named senior vice president, financial advisor. In his new position, Arver manages financial planning and analysis, asset-liability management, and the Bank’s budgeting process. Prior to his new role, he was vice president, senior financial analysis, working on the implementation of the new Axiom Budgeting System.

Prior to joining BankNewport in 2016, Arver was an assistant vice president, senior financial analyst at State Street Financial of Boston. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University. He is a resident of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.