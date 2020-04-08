BankNewport Names Julia Reinhardt Assistant Vice President & Branch Sales Manager of North Kingstown Branch

NEWPORT, R.I. (April 8, 2020) – BankNewport is pleased to announce that Julia N. Reinhardt has been appointed to Assistant Vice President and Branch Sales Manager of the Bank’s North Kingstown branch located at 1350 Ten Rod Road. In her new position, Julia is responsible for branch operations, customer service, and team development.

Julia joined BankNewport in 2016 as a Senior Universal Banker at the Narragansett branch, before being promoted to her most recent position as Branch Operations Manager there in 2018. A native of East Lyme, CT, Julia holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut. She is a member of the United Way of Rhode Island Young Leaders Circle and currently resides in Newport with her husband, Matthew Reinhardt.

