BankNewport Names Karen Xavier-DaCunha Residential Loan Mortgage Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Karen Xavier-DaCunha has joined the bank as a residential loan mortgage officer. In her new role, she will identify and develop residential loan opportunities and consult with current and future homeowners to evaluate and determine programs best suited to their individual needs.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Xavier-DaCunha worked at HarborOne Mortgage (previously Coastway Community Bank) for nearly 20 years, most recently as a senior mortgage loan officer, serving much of the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts communities from its East Providence location.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Xavier-DaCunha currently resides in Pawtucket, RI.