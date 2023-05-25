BankNewport Names Kevin Lewis Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Kevin Lewis has been named vice president, business and commercial lending officer. He is responsible for deepening existing relationships and generating new business within Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts companies in the commercial real estate and industrial space.

Lewis brings more than 21 years of experience in the financial services industry to his new position, most recently with Bank of America as vice president, business banking.

Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Providence College. He is a resident of Swansea, Massachusetts, where he resides with his wife Grace and four sons, Tyler, Shawn, Ryan, and Christopher.