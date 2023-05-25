BankNewport Names Kevin Medeiros Vice President, Director of Information Technology

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Kevin Medeiros has been named vice president, director of information technology. He is responsible for the overall operations of the infrastructure department and assuring an efficient, secure, and seamless delivery of IT services and support.

Prior to his new role, Medeiros worked at Ocean Spray in Lakeville, Massachusetts, as IT security manager and most recently as cyber security manager.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Medeiros is A+ and Network+ certified. He is a resident of Fall River, Massachusetts.