BankNewport Names Leiyina Tavarez as Vice President, Regional Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Cranston, RI resident Leiyina Taverez has been named vice president, regional manager, responsible for the development and management of the retail branch teams in the West Bay of Rhode Island, including the Narragansett, East Greenwich, Warwick, Coventry, Cranston, Providence, Johnston and North Kingstown branches. Tavarez will oversee the customer experience delivery and sales performance of the branch network in alignment with the bank’s objectives and retail sales and service standards.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Tavarez worked at Webster Bank, first as a sales and service coach in the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts region, and most recently as a small business relationship manager.