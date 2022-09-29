BankNewport Names Marc Scanapieco to Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Marc Scanapieco has been named Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer, responsible for business development, commercial loan production, cross sales origination, and cross team collaboration throughout Rhode Island. He joins BankNewport from Liberty Bank where he was Vice President, Business Banking Officer.

Scanapieco holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Rhode Island.

A native of Mohegan Lake, NY, he currently resides in Westerly, RI, with his wife and son, where he serves on the St. Pius X Church Mission & Vision Team.