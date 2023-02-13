BankNewport Names Mark Moreau Vice President, Commercial Lending

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Mark Moreau has been named vice president, commercial lending. In his new position, Moreau is responsible for developing commercial loan production and cross sell opportunities, managing commercial loan portfolios, and supporting the Bank’s lending department in conformance with its policies and procedures.

Prior to his new role, Moreau was a vice president of commercial lending and credit manager at St. Anne’s Credit Union in Dartmouth, MA, and at HarborOne Bank in Brockton, MA. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and is associated with United Way of Greater Plymouth County. Moreau currently resides in Lakeville, MA.