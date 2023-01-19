BankNewport Names Mathew Insana as Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Mathew Insana has been named senior vice president, commercial loan officer. In his new position, Insana will be responsible for business development and cross-selling opportunities, working with business owners and investors in need of financing for commercial real estate, investment properties, business loans and lines of credit. Prior to his new role, he was vice president, commercial lending.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Insana was vice president, commercial lending at HarborOne Bank in Providence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Providence College and currently serves – as a member of the Rhode Island Loan Committee for New England Certified Development. Insana is a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island.