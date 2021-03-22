BankNewport names new president and CEO

NEWPORT – A new leader will take the helm of BankNewport following President and CEO Sandra J. Pattie’s retirement in May, the company announced Monday.

John F. Murphy will serve as president and CEO of the mutual holding company and the bank beginning May 17, responsible for overseeing more than $2 billion in assets across 17 branches in the state as well as its business lines, OceanPoint Marine Lending and OceanPoint Insurance. Murphy brings more than 30 years of experience to the position, including his most recent role as president of business banking for Citizens Bank.

He has also worked in small business, community banking, equipment finance and auto financing, and for financial institutions including Santander Bank, TD Bank, JPMorgan Chase and American Express.

“We are looking forward to Jack’s leadership and are confident that his experience and perspective will further the success the Bank has enjoyed as the leading community bank in RHode Island, Peter Capodilupo, chairman of the board, said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Murphy will replace Pattie, who is retiring after a 36-year career with the bank including nine years as president and CEO- the first female leader in the bank’s history.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.