BankNewport Names Pamela LaBreche Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Pamela LaBreche has been named vice president, business and commercial lending officer. In her new role, LaBreche is responsible for working with the Bank’s branch managers, residential lending officers, merchant services and cash management partners to assist business clients throughout Rhode Island in achieving their financial goals.

LaBreche earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Master of Business Administration from Providence College. She currently serves as vice president of the Gateway Real Estate Board, a division of Lifespan.

In 2019, LaBreche was named a Rhode Island SBA Financial Services Champion. She was also previously recognized as a New England Financial Services “Woman of Fire” by American Business Media.