BankNewport Names Patricia McCutcheon Vice President, Director of Operations for OceanPoint Marine Lending

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Patricia McCutcheon has been named vice president, director of operations for OceanPoint Marine Lending, a business line of the Bank. She is responsible for managing the operations of the Marine and Recreational Lending division, including loan processing, loan closing and the onboarding of all financed Marine and RV transactions.

Prior to joining BankNewport, McCutcheon was vice president, indirect lending operations manager at Belmont Savings Bank in City/Town, Massachusetts. She previously held a similar position with Citizens Bank.

McCutcheon is a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island.