BankNewport Names Paul Levitre as Vice President, Loss Mitigation Manager, Credit Administration Department

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Paul Levitre has been named vice president, loss mitigation manager of the Credit Administration department. Levitre has more than 35 years of credit and collection experience. In his new role he is responsible for the success of the Bank’s loss mitigation program for commercial, retail and consumer loans for the Bank, as well as risk management processes involving impairment analysis and remediation planning.

Levitre joined BankNewport in 2016, most recently serving as assistant vice president, loss mitigation specialist. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Insurance from the University of Rhode Island and is a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island.