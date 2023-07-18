BankNewport names Paul Levitre VP, loss mitigation manager

NEWPORT – Paul Levitre has been named vice president, loss mitigation manager of BankNewport’s Credit Administration Department.

Levitre, who has more than 35 years of credit and collection experience, will be responsible for the loss mitigation program for commercial, retail and consumer loans, as well as risk management processes involving impairment analysis and remediation planning, the bank said.

Levitre joined BankNewport in 2016 and most recently served as assistant vice president, loss mitigation specialist. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and insurance from the University of Rhode Island.