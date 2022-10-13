BankNewport Names Sarah Courtney Senior Vice President, Director of Project Delivery and Business Intelligence

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Sarah Courtney has been named senior vice president, director of project delivery and business intelligence. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of project management, process improvement and innovation, and business intelligence/data analytics.

Ms. Courtney brings extensive technology and project management experience to her new position, having served most recently as the vice president of information technology at Centreville Bank.

Ms. Courtney holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Salve Regina University in and a Masters of Business Administration from New England College of Business (now a subsidiary of Cambridge College). She currently resides in West Greenwich, RI.